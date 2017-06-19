因为一些原因新装了几台CentOS7的VPS，把安装过程记录一下备查。

安装新内核

添加elrepo源后，通过源安装

rpm --import https://www.elrepo.org/RPM-GPG-KEY-elrepo.org rpm -Uvh http://www.elrepo.org/elrepo-release-7.0-2.el7.elrepo.noarch.rpm yum --enablerepo=elrepo-kernel install kernel-ml -y

修改启动内核

CentOS 7 默认使用了Grub 2，这个原来直接修改menu.lst文件不太一样，查看当前启动菜单和查看当前启动内核可以分别用下列命令

awk -F\' '$1=="menuentry " {print i++ " : " $2}' /etc/grub2.cfg grub2-editenv list

显示如下

[root@localhost etc]# awk -F\' '$1=="menuentry " {print i++ " : " $2}' /etc/grub2.cfg 0 : CentOS Linux 7 Rescue 6bffded1054b4477ba68dcb8d2eb719d (4.11.6-1.el7.elrepo.x86_64) 1 : CentOS Linux (4.11.6-1.el7.elrepo.x86_64) 7 (Core) 2 : CentOS Linux 7 Rescue 68270a9645584c1db16653929cadafc4 (3.10.0-514.21.1.el7.x86_64) 3 : CentOS Linux (3.10.0-514.21.1.el7.x86_64) 7 (Core) 4 : CentOS Linux (3.10.0-123.4.2.el7.x86_64) 7 (Core) 5 : CentOS Linux, with Linux 3.10.0-123.el7.x86_64 6 : CentOS Linux, with Linux 0-rescue-11264912be38456483e63dfd21d402f4 [root@localhost etc]# grub2-editenv list saved_entry=CentOS Linux (3.10.0-514.21.1.el7.x86_64) 7 (Core) [root@localhost etc]#

默认启动项一般是saved，指的是上次选中的内核，这里可以通过grub2-set-default来修改，例如修改使用4.11的内核来启动：

[root@localhost etc]# grub2-set-default 1 [root@localhost etc]# grub2-editenv list saved_entry=1 [root@localhost etc]#

1指的是留意上面 awk 指令输出的第一个项目的编号。

启用BBR

sysctl.conf额外添加下列内容启用BBR

net.core.default_qdisc=fq net.ipv4.tcp_congestion_control=bbr

我根据情况额外的调整如下，仅供参考

fs.file-max = 51200 net.ipv4.tcp_tw_reuse = 1 net.ipv4.tcp_tw_recycle = 0 net.ipv4.tcp_fin_timeout = 15 net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_time = 1200 net.ipv4.ip_local_port_range = 10000 65000 net.ipv4.tcp_max_syn_backlog = 10240 net.ipv4.tcp_max_tw_buckets = 5000 net.ipv4.tcp_mtu_probing=1 net.ipv4.tcp_fastopen=3

将 firewall 服务替换回 iptables

CentOS 7 默认使用firewall服务来管理iptables，虽然firewall服务有诸多优点，但是为了节约学习成本，我还是决定将iptables的管理服务换回iptables.services。

systemctl stop firewalld systemctl disable firewalld systemctl mask firewalld

安装iptables.services

yum install -y iptables-services systemctl start iptables systemctl enable iptables

iptables的配置文件为/etc/sysconfig/iptables。

修改 SELinux 放行 SSH 端口

因为SELinux默认是打开的，所以需要增加SSH的放行端口。要修改 SELinux 的设置，需要使用 semanage 命令，而系统本身默认没有安装这个管理工具的，需要先安装再修改相应的端口，这里以修改为4869为例。

yum install policycoreutils-python -y semanage port -a -t ssh_port_t -p tcp 4869

之后运行 semange port -l | grep ssh 就可以看到刚才添加的端口了。如果修改SELinux设置，在sshd_config修改SSH端口重启SSH服务后会报错“error: Bind to port 4869 on 0.0.0.0 failed: Permission denied.”

安装ocserv

用源安装就比较简单了，配置直接从老版本中copy过来即可。

yum install ocserv -y

启用rc.local

CentOS 7的自定义启动脚本需要放在/etc/rc.d/rc.local中，并赋予脚本执行权限才可以运行。